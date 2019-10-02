Home

Constance P. Guzy


1927 - 2019
Constance P. Guzy Obituary
Constance "Connie" Guzy, nee Parton, 92, Washington, formerly of rural Silex, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Cedarcrest Manor, Washington.

Connie was born in Hadley, England, Aug. 31, 1927, to Albert and Ella Parton.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Frank Guzy, Washington, one sister, Maureen Gaymer, Telford, England; son, Mike Guzy and wife Rebecca, Washington, son, David Guzy and wife Melissa, Middletown; and three grandchildren, Nathan Guzy, Mason Guzy and Hallie Guzy.

Private family services are being held.

The Guzy family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 2, 2019
