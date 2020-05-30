Craig A. Chambers
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Craig's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chambers

- 1958 - 2020 -

Craig Albert Chambers, 61, Pacific, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.

Craig was born Dec. 29, 1958, in St. Louis, to Charles and Mary Jane, nee Hluzek, Chambers. He was united in marriage to Sherry Buck Aug. 29, 2014, on the lake at their home.

Craig retired after 40 years with Ameren UE in 2018. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Craig is survived by his wife, Sherry; five children, Eric (Angela Kibbons) Chambers, Ashley Chambers-Hardebeck, all of St. Peters, Hope Chambers, Maplewood, Casino (Arpana) Fiedler and Caramia Fiedler, all of Pacific; four grandchildren, Ellianna, Alyssa, Dominic and Sapphira; one brother, Steve Chambers, Houston, Texas; three sisters, Barbara (Bruce) Casper, Cape Coral, Fla., Cheryl Simpkins, Houston, Texas, and Peggy (Robin) Detlefsen, Austin, Texas; five dogs, Sonnie Boy, Snoop Doggie Dog, Leo, Mr. Bean and Rosie; two cats, Puddy and Rascal; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Chelsee Cherryhomes; his parents; and one brother-in-law, Coleman Simpkins.

Visitation for Craig Chambers was scheduled for Friday, May 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

A celebration of life will be held at the family home, 1797 Lakeview Court, Pacific, Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m.

Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
29
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
family home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved