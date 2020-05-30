Chambers



Craig Albert Chambers, 61, Pacific, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.



Craig was born Dec. 29, 1958, in St. Louis, to Charles and Mary Jane, nee Hluzek, Chambers. He was united in marriage to Sherry Buck Aug. 29, 2014, on the lake at their home.



Craig retired after 40 years with Ameren UE in 2018. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Craig is survived by his wife, Sherry; five children, Eric (Angela Kibbons) Chambers, Ashley Chambers-Hardebeck, all of St. Peters, Hope Chambers, Maplewood, Casino (Arpana) Fiedler and Caramia Fiedler, all of Pacific; four grandchildren, Ellianna, Alyssa, Dominic and Sapphira; one brother, Steve Chambers, Houston, Texas; three sisters, Barbara (Bruce) Casper, Cape Coral, Fla., Cheryl Simpkins, Houston, Texas, and Peggy (Robin) Detlefsen, Austin, Texas; five dogs, Sonnie Boy, Snoop Doggie Dog, Leo, Mr. Bean and Rosie; two cats, Puddy and Rascal; nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and a host of friends.



He was preceded in death by one daughter, Chelsee Cherryhomes; his parents; and one brother-in-law, Coleman Simpkins.



Visitation for Craig Chambers was scheduled for Friday, May 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.



A celebration of life will be held at the family home, 1797 Lakeview Court, Pacific, Saturday, May 30, at 2 p.m.



Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





