Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
636-239-6707
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Hamann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig J. Hamann

Send Flowers
Craig J. Hamann Obituary
A memorial service for Craig J. Hamann, 63, Washington, will be Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hamann died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Hamann, Washington; two sons, Scott Hamann and wife Alicia, Washington, and Mike Hamann and significant other Sarah Jarvis, Beaufort; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Craig's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -