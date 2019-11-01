|
|
|
A memorial service for Craig J. Hamann, 63, Washington, will be Sunday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Visitation will be Sunday, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hamann died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Dottie Hamann, Washington; two sons, Scott Hamann and wife Alicia, Washington, and Mike Hamann and significant other Sarah Jarvis, Beaufort; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 1, 2019