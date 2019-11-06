|
Craig J. Hamann, 63, Washington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Quincy, Ill.
Craig, son of the late Walter Hamann and wife Dolores, nee Struckhoff, was born Aug. 22, 1956, in Washington. He graduated from Washington High School. On May 1, 1976, Craig was united in marriage to Dorothy "Dottie" Patke, at St. John's-Gildehaus Church. He was a member of Elks Lodge 1559, Knights of Columbus in Dutzow, American Legion Post 218 and St. John's-Gildehaus Church.
Craig is survived by his wife, Dottie Hamann, Washington; children, Scott Hamann and wife Alicia, Washington, and Mike Hamann and significant other Sarah Jarvis, Beaufort; siblings, Kirk Hamann Sr. and wife Marty, Villa Ridge, Colette Jacquin and husband Larry, Gary Hamann and wife Donna, all of Washington, and Keith Hamann and wife Amy, Springfield, Ill.; grandchildren, Cody and Emma Hamann; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Doris Hoffman, Downers Grove, Ill., Dennis Patke and wife Debbie, Dutzow, Diane Borgerding, Augusta, and Dave Patke and wife Mary, Labadie; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Dolores Hamann; father- and mother-in-law, Al and Ethel Patke; brother-in-law, Rich Borgerding; niece, Sara Hamann; and nephew, Kirk Hamann Jr.
Visitation was held Sunday, Nov. 3, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a memorial service beginning at 5 p.m.
Memorial donations can be made to or the Franklin County Honor Flight.
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 6, 2019