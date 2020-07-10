1/
Crystal G. Wehmeyer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Crystal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A funeral service for Crystal Gail Wehmeyer, nee Banderman, 43, Owensville, will be Monday, July 13, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Wehmeyer died Monday, July 6, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Keith Wehmeyer Sr., Rosebud; two sons, Keith Wehmeyer Jr. and wife Grace, Long Beach, Miss., and Austin Wehmeyer, Union; one daughter, Olivia Gail, Union; her mother, JoAnnie Pryor, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved