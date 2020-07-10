A funeral service for Crystal Gail Wehmeyer, nee Banderman, 43, Owensville, will be Monday, July 13, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Interment will be private.

Visitation will be Monday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Wehmeyer died Monday, July 6, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Keith Wehmeyer Sr., Rosebud; two sons, Keith Wehmeyer Jr. and wife Grace, Long Beach, Miss., and Austin Wehmeyer, Union; one daughter, Olivia Gail, Union; her mother, JoAnnie Pryor, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store