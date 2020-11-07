1/1
Curtis E. Noble
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Curtis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Curtis Eugene Noble, 79, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

Curt was born Dec. 25, 1940, in St. Louis, to Kenneth and Gladys, nee Walls, Noble. On Dec. 30, 1983, he married his loving wife, Rhea Cynthia Noble.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy, in 2018, and his parents.

Curt is survived by his daughter, Deanna; nephew, Ronnie; and extended family members.

Curtis was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather, neighbor and dear friend.

Curt worked at Chrysler until he retired. After that, Curt ran his own business, Shamrock Construction, doing carpentry, home improvement and remodeling. He had a passion for living as many lives as he could - golfing, motorcycle riding and camping, to name a few. But his favorite pastime, overall, was simply spending time with his family, as well as a wealth of friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Earlwood Towne officiating.

Flowers and condolences can be sent to 709 W. Union St., Pacific, MO 63069.

Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved