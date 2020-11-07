Curtis Eugene Noble, 79, Pacific, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.



Curt was born Dec. 25, 1940, in St. Louis, to Kenneth and Gladys, nee Walls, Noble. On Dec. 30, 1983, he married his loving wife, Rhea Cynthia Noble.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy, in 2018, and his parents.



Curt is survived by his daughter, Deanna; nephew, Ronnie; and extended family members.



Curtis was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, cousin, godfather, neighbor and dear friend.



Curt worked at Chrysler until he retired. After that, Curt ran his own business, Shamrock Construction, doing carpentry, home improvement and remodeling. He had a passion for living as many lives as he could - golfing, motorcycle riding and camping, to name a few. But his favorite pastime, overall, was simply spending time with his family, as well as a wealth of friends and neighbors.



Visitation will be held Thursday, Nov. 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m., with the Rev. Earlwood Towne officiating.



Flowers and condolences can be sent to 709 W. Union St., Pacific, MO 63069.



Arrangements are in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store