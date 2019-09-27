Home

Oltmann Funeral Home
508 East 14th Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-9600
Cynthia "Cyndi" Dowling

Cynthia "Cyndi" Dowling Obituary
A funeral service for Cynthia "Cyndi" Dowling, nee Slack, 52, St. Charles, will be Saturday, Sept. 28, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be private.
Visitation will be Saturday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Dowling died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Dowling; three sons, Chris Kempen and significant other Lexi Spencer, St. Louis, Ian Dowling and Doug Dowling Jr., both of St. Charles; three daughters, Lisa Gillispie and husband Brooks, Union, Emily King and husband Chris, St. Clair, and Melissa Dowling and husband Alex Garoutte, St. Charles; her mother, Carolyn Slack, nee Drewel, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Sept. 27, 2019
