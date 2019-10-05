|
Cynthia "Cyndi" Dowling, nee Slack, 52, St. Charles, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home, with her loving family by her side.
Cyndi, daughter of Don and Carolyn Slack, nee^ Drewel, was born Aug. 12, 1967. Cyndi received her education in Washington, and graduated from Washington High School. She continued her education at East Central College, and then Sanford-Brown College, graduating in August 2001 as a licensed practical nurse. Her love of nursing was reflected in the way she treated those who depended on her for care.
She was united in marriage to Paul Kempen, and the marriage was blessed with two children. Although the two later separated, Cyndi and Paul remained close friends. Cyndi was later united in marriage to Douglas Dowling, and blessed with four stepchildren through the union. Spending time with her family always made Cyndi smile - a smile that would light up a room. Karaoke and movies with her husband, Doug, were always a time of relaxation and enjoyment. Cyndi, forever in our hearts.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Dowling; her mother, Carolyn Slack, Washington; one son, Chris Kempen and significant other Lexi Spencer, St. Louis; one daughter, Lisa Gillispie and husband Brooks, Union; two stepsons, Ian Dowling and Doug Dowling Jr., both of St. Charles; two stepdaughters, Emily King and husband Chris, St. Clair, and Melissa Dowling and husband Alex Garoutte, St. Charles; one brother, Michael Slack, Washington; special friend, Paul Kempen, Pacific; 11 grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
Cyndi was preceded in death by her grandparents and her loving father.
Funeral services were held Saturday, Sept. 28, at noon at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington, with Mr. David Dukes officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Cyndi to the Franklin County Humane Society or an organization of donor's choice.
The Dowling family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 5, 2019