A funeral service for Cynthia E. Westhoelter, 80, Washington, will be Friday, April 12, at 11:30 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, 1206 Jefferson St., Washington.
Interment will be private
Visitation will be Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mrs. Westhoelter died Monday, April 8, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Bernie Westhoelter, Washington; two sons, Cary Westhoelter and Craig Westhoelter and wife Sheila, all of Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 9, 2019
