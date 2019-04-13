Cynthia E. Westhoelter, nee Huether, 80, Washington, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, at her home.



Cynthia, daughter of the late Charles Huether and wife Virginia, nee Kampschroeder, was born June 3, 1938, in Washington. She was united in marriage to Bernie Westhoelter Jan. 7, 1956, in St. Louis. Cynthia stayed active with her beloved Boston terrier dogs in obedience, agility and conformation competition for many years. The close bond that she forged through partnerships with her dogs is evidenced by the ribbons, photographs and trophies that graced the walls of their home. She also enjoyed gardening and flower arranging, often exhibiting her iris arrangements at the Washington Town & Country Fair.



Cynthia is survived by her husband, Bernie Westhoelter, Washington; two sons, Cary Westhoelter and Craig Westhoelter and wife Sheila, all of Washington; three grandchildren, Joey Westhoelter, Alyssa Stallmann and husband Kenneth, and Amber Czeschin and husband Jacob; her Boston terrier, Pi; other relatives and friends.



She was preceded in death by one son, Eric Westhoelter; one grandson, Justin West; her parents; and three sisters, June Minning, Carlene Elder and Shirley Klingsick.



Visitation was held Friday, April 12, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



Interment was private.



Memorial donations are appreciated to St. Peter's United Church of Christ or Mercy Hospice.



The Westhoelter family was served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.