|
|
Dale Bartels, 71, formerly of Holstein, left this world peacefully, despite his best efforts, at 1:28 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family who loves him so very much.
He is missed dearly by his wife, Marti, nee Cunningham; daughters Jenifer (Ivan) Garcia and Amelia (Johnny) Garcia; four sweet grandchildren, Dale, Isla, Herbi and Brooks; step-mother, Ann Bartels, Jerseyville, Ill.; brothers, Rick (Jody), Pierre, S.D., Brad, Tim (Beth) Bartels, Jerseyville, Ill., Lennie Schmidt, O'Fallon, Ill.; sisters, Deana (Steve) Bowen, Hartselle, Ala., and Linda (Charlie) Tedrick, Hamel, Ill.; brother-in-law, Mark (Sharon) Cunningham, Warrenton, plus many dear nieces and nephews.
Dale was born in Granite City, Ill., Nov. 25, 1947, to Betty Jean (Huebner) and Delbert Dale Bartels, who preceded him in death. He graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1965, SIUE (biology) in 1969, and was draft No. 39 in the Vietnam War, where he completed basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, and was a conscientious objector. He married Martha Dec. 4, 1971, and she stuck by his side, in good times and bad, to his dying day, giving their daughters the lifelong gift of a stable, happy and love-filled home.
Ordained at Eden Seminary in 1975, he was a United Church of Christ minister for 40 years, and served congregations in Holstein, Nashville, Ill., Decatur, Ill., and Chesterfield, and made so many good friends. His unrelenting message all these years has been love and acceptance of all (no exceptions); even when the message was not well received. Radiating hospitality and genuine warmth, he never met a stranger and plied food and drink (namely Stag and gin and tonics) on his guests, whether they wanted them or not. He loved serving on the volunteer fire departments in Treloar and Nashville, Ill. He loved camping in the Florida Keys. He loved Bluegrass (especially Saturday mornings on KDHX) and playing the banjo. He loved raising cows and goats. He loved walks in the woods and canoeing the Current and Black rivers with his friends. He loved observing the night sky. He loved doting on his grand dogs. But most of all, he loved his family, and they loved him back.
In lieu of flowers, it would make him so happy for donations to be made to Isaiah 58 Ministries, 2149 S. Grand, St. Louis, MO 63104, or to commit a random act of kindness of your choice.
Visitation will be held at The Christy, 5856 Christy, St. Louis, MO 63116, Wednesday, Aug. 28, starting at 2 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 28, 2019