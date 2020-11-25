Dalton Joseph Filla, 19, Union, passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020.



Dalton was born March 13, 2001, in Washington, the son of Scott Filla and Denise Weaks. He attended Autumn Hill State School in Union. Dalton was a member of St. Francis Borgia Church in Washington. He loved listening to music, singing, being outdoors and trains. He also enjoyed being in the water and spending time with his Nana. Dalton loved laughing, giving his "hugs and kisses," and spending time with his family.



Dalton is survived by his parents, Scott Filla and significant other Jennifer Hecktor, Union, and Denise Weaks, Washington; one sister, Eva Filla, Union; two brothers, Zachary Hempel, Union, and Tristin Weaks, Washington; grandparents, Bob Filla and Debbie Filla, both of Washington; many other relatives and friends.



Funeral services for Dalton Filla were held privately.



Burial was in St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery, Washington.



Memorials are preferred to Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital.



The Filla family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





