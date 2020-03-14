|
|
Daniel A. Borgmann, 87, Washington, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. Daniel, son of the late Louis Borgmann and wife Elizabeth, nee Keitel, was born Sept. 24, 1932, in St. Louis. He received his education at North Beaufort School, and graduated from Union High School in 1950. He was married to Verna Brune Oct. 4, 1952, at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Leslie. The couple made their home in Washington, and three children blessed their union.
Daniel was employed as a plumber and pipefitter for 33 years, and retired from Frueh Plumbing and Heating. He was a member of Pipefitters Local 562. He also was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington, and served on various committees at the church. Daniel was on the Church Board and Council and was active in the church choir, even doing special solo singing since the age of 14. He also served on the Washington Special Road District for many years.
He is survived by his wife, Verna Borgmann; two sons, John Borgmann and wife Gwen, Washington, and Keith Borgmann and wife Kari, Hollister; one daughter, Jane Bildner and husband Tom, Richland; one brother, Jerry Borgmann and wife Sharon, Union; eight grandchildren, Tim Borgmann, Jennifer Steiger, Michael Borgmann, Sarah Jo Hudson, Kyle Borgmann, Kaci Hahn, Kate Bildner and Kallie Bildner; nine great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Gilbert Brune, New Haven; many other family members and friends.
Daniel was preceded in death by his parents, and three brothers, Ed Borgmann, Louie Borgmann and Charlie Borgmann.
A funeral service was held Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial was in the church cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church or School, or the Diabetes Association.
The Borgmann family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 14, 2020