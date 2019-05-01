Daniel "Dan" B. Litzsinger, 61, New Haven, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019.



Dan was born July 7, 1957, in Kirkwood. He received his education from Lafayette High School and was united in marriage to Valerie Greenwood Dec. 4, 1988, in St. Charles. He was employed as a foreman and equipment operator for the city of Washington Landfill. Dan enjoyed camping, fishing and everything outdoors. He LOVED all animals and was loved by them. His favorites were his dog, Maggie, and his granddogs Brutus and Luna. He enjoyed making birdhouses, birdwatching and feeding.



Dan was the loving husband of Valerie Litzsinger; beloved father of Danielle and Katie Litzsinger and fiance Cedric Watkins Jr., all of New Haven; brother of Tim Litzsinger (Carrie), Oakland, Ark., Chris Terrill (Meril), Gray Summit, Matthew Litzsinger, Holly Quaethem (Kevin), all of Washington, and Kay Litzsinger Malone, Berger; his in-laws, Mary Greenwood, Eolia, and Kurt Greenwood (Kelly), St. Charles; nephew of Alene Mertz (Arville), Ellisville; cousin of Paul Mertz (Sherry), St. Charles; numerous nieces and nephews, and friend to many.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William "Bill" and Sue, nee Nommensen, Litzsinger, and his brother-in-law, Larry Greenwood.



Visitation and a memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m., with the memorial service following at 1 p.m. A celebration of life^will be held at the Farmers' Market in Washington, beginning at 4 p.m.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Missouri Department of Conservation or Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on May 1, 2019