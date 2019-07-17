Daniel Bailey, 69, Union, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.



Daniel, son of the late Daniel M. Bailey and wife Mary, nee Carter, was born Oct. 10, 1949, in St. Clair. On Feb. 8, 1975, Daniel married Diane Gumpenberger at St. Peter's United Church of Christ, Washington.



Daniel loved to spend time outdoors, camping and fishing. He also enjoyed bowling, and occasionally playing a round of golf. Mostly, Daniel cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.



Daniel is survived by his wife, Diane Bailey, Union; his daughter, Shannon Bailey and fiance Rich Carr, Union; siblings, John "Bink" Bailey and wife Sarah, Alex Bailey, Rhonda Daffron and Dee Bell and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Dominic Bailey, Ethan Carr, Graci Bailey and Olivia Carr; father-in-law, Everett Gumpenberger; stepmother, Joyce Bailey and special friend Bill Voss; special friends, Charlie and Rose McMahan; sisters- and brothers-in-law; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



He was preceded in death by his children, Daniel E. Bailey and Kevin Bailey; his parents; his mother-in-law, Rose Mary Gumpenberger; his stepfather, Henry Lenger; sisters, Diane Nugent, and infant sisters, Roxanna and Tonya Bailey; and brothers-in-law, John Elbert and Donny Gumpenberger.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 18, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Gary Daud officiating.



Burial will be at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery, Washington. Memorials are appreciated to help with funeral expenses. Please make checks payable to Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington. Published in The Missourian on July 17, 2019