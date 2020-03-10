|
|
|
A funeral service for Daniel Borgmann, 87, Washington, will be Thursday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Washington.
Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Borgmann died Saturday, March 7, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Verna Borgmann, nee Brune, Washington; two sons, John Borgmann and wife Gwen, Washington, and Keith Borgmann and wife Kari, Hollister; one daughter, Jane Bildner and husband Tom, Richland; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Mar. 10, 2020