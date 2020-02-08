|
|
Daniel "Dan" Francis Williams, 59, Washington, fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church, died peacefully Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving wife and dear children.
Dan was born Dec. 14, 1960, in St. Louis, to Fred Williams and wife Lorraine, nee Clancy. Dan graduated from Kennedy High School in Manchester, in 1977. In October 1983, he was united in holy matrimony to Susan "Sue" McBride, at St. Clare Catholic Church in Ballwin, and the couple made their home in Washington. The marriage was blessed with four children.
Dan and his brother, Steve, opened Williams Brothers Meat Market in Washington, in 1982, where he enjoyed a successful career as a butcher and small-business owner for the remainder of his life. Dan loved to cook for others. He especially enjoyed grilling on Sundays for his family and cherished every opportunity he had to spend time with his family. Dan was a member of the Hummingbird Club in Washington, and a member of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Washington.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 36 years, Sue Williams, Washington; one daughter, Melissa Brinker and husband Matt, Washington; three sons, Danny Williams and wife Amanda, Robbie Williams, and Tim Williams and fiancee Lauren Elzey, all of Washington; one sister, Theresa McDonald and husband Mike, Villa Ridge; four brothers, Steve Williams and wife Karen, Gray Summit, Glen Williams and wife Liz, Chris Williams and wife Lisa, and Brian Williams and wife Vera, all of Washington; one sister-in-law, Debbie Williams, Washington; his mother-in-law, Kate McBride; six grandchildren, Kate, Elizabeth, Francis and Ellie Brinker, Luke and Mae Williams; four sisters-in-law, Mary McBride, Chrissy Slattery (Mike), Annie Jones (Dwight), and Lynn Naylor (Mike); five brothers-in-law, Mike, Pat (Susie), Jim (Elaine), Tom and Steve McBride; many other relatives and dear friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Denny Williams and Fred Williams; his father-in-law, Elmer McBride; and brother-in-law, Johnny McBride.
A funeral Mass was celebrated Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington, with the Rev. Joseph Wormek officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in honor of Dan to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church or Masses.
The Williams family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 8, 2020