Daniel J. Oberndorfer, 40, Union, once our son, now our Angel, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
Daniel was born Nov. 12, 1979, to his parents, Darwin and Debbie Oberndorfer, of Washington.
He is survived by his parents; his children, Austin, Chase and Kylie; siblings, Jennifer Eaton and husband Albert, and Tim Gumpenberger; nieces, Jamie, Lexi and Alyssa; nephews, Jerrid, Drew, Cody, Nick and Albert; many other relatives and friends.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to fund Danny's children's education (make checks payable to Darwin Oberndorfer).
Arrangements were in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 15, 2020