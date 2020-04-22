|
Daniel M. McNamee, 72, Pacific, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at his home on the farm with his family by his side.
Dan, son of the late James McNamee and wife Glafrie, nee Phountz, was born March 14, 1948, in Washington. He was a devout Catholic and lifetime parishioner at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church. After graduating from Eureka High School in 1966, he joined Local 513 Operating Engineers. In 2010, he retired from Local 513 Operating Engineers. On June 17, 1967, Dan married his wife, Margaret, nee Leonhardt, at St. Bridget's Catholic Church. Dan was a passionate farmer, and used his time working and rebuilding the family farm. He pursued his dream of acquiring the original McNamee homestead that was first settled in the 1800s. Dan will be known by many for his selflessness, patience and honesty to his friends and family.
Dan is survived by his wife, Margie McNamee, Pacific; children, Daniel M. McNamee Jr. and Angel McNamee-Williams and husband Charlie, all of Pacific; grandchildren, Amanda McNamee Todahl and husband Kris, and Codey McNamee Williams, all of Pacific; great-grandchildren, Lana Todahl, Paydin Todahl, Daniel Joseph "DJ" Todahl and Tatum Todahl; sister, Mary Louise Sappington and Carl, Sullivan; special sister-in-law, Judy; many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Glafrie McNamee, and siblings, James Owen McNamee, Joseph F. McNamee, Sarah Ann ^McNamee^ Faszold and John P. McNamee.
A private Mass will be held at St. Bridget of Kildare Catholic Church, Pacific, with burial following at Rock Church Cemetery. A public graveside service will be held at a later date, with a luncheon.
Memorials may be made to the .
Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Thiebes Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 22, 2020