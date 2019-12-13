Home

Daniel W. Lakey

Daniel W. Lakey Obituary
A visitation for Daniel W. Lakey, 61, Washington, will be Sunday, Dec. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Interment will be private.
Mr. Lakey died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Lakey, nee Lembeck, Washington; two sons, Michael Lakey, St. Louis, and Eric Lakey, Washington; two daughters, Robin Lakey, Lake St. Louis, and Jennifer Lakey, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 13, 2019
