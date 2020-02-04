Home

Daniel "Dan" Williams

Daniel "Dan" Williams Obituary
A funeral Mass for Daniel "Dan" Williams, 59, Washington, was held Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, Washington.
Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Visitation was Monday, Feb. 3, from 3 to 8 p.m. with a parish rosary at 2:30 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Mr. Williams died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Williams, nee McBride, Washington; three sons, Danny Williams and wife Amanda, Robbie Williams, and Tim Williams and fiancee Lauren Elzey, all of Washington; one daughter, Melissa Brinker and husband Matt, Washington; other relatives and many friends.
The family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 4, 2020
