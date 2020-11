Or Copy this URL to Share

There will be no funeral services for Dannie Walker, 71, St. Clair.

Mr. Walker passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in St. Louis.

He is survived by two daughters, Dani Walker and Wandena Walker, both of Arizona state; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

