A funeral service for Danny Biermann, 70, Union, will be Thursday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 5 p.m, until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Biermann died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly Biermann, Union; three daughters, Sheri Biermann, Washington, Teresa Pich and husband Billy, and Michelle Fobian, all of Union; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 12, 2019