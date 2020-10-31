Darlene D. Westhoelter, 61, New Haven, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.



Darlene, daughter of the late Richard Westhoelter and wife Agnes, nee Kleinheider, was born Aug. 22, 1959, in Washington. She received her education from Washington High School.



Among her survivors are her daughter, Tara Strubberg and husband James Jr., New Haven; mother, Agnes Westhoelter, Washington; six siblings, Michael Westhoelter and wife Patty, Leslie, Kenny Westhoelter and wife Sheila, Union, Donna Loyd and husband Bruce, Sullivan, Mary Spence and husband Jerry, Osage Beach, Christine Smith and husband Rick, Union, and Amy Schoeberlein, House Springs; six grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Kenzie, Ryan, Grayson Strubberg and Ryleigh Hubenthal; one great-grandchild, Emmitt McDaris; other relatives and friends.



Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Richard Westhoelter, and brother, Jeffrey Westhoelter.



A memorial Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with interment in the church cemetery.



Memorial donations can be made to Masses.



Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store