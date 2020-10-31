1/1
Darlene D. Westhoelter
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene D. Westhoelter, 61, New Haven, passed away Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.

Darlene, daughter of the late Richard Westhoelter and wife Agnes, nee Kleinheider, was born Aug. 22, 1959, in Washington. She received her education from Washington High School.

Among her survivors are her daughter, Tara Strubberg and husband James Jr., New Haven; mother, Agnes Westhoelter, Washington; six siblings, Michael Westhoelter and wife Patty, Leslie, Kenny Westhoelter and wife Sheila, Union, Donna Loyd and husband Bruce, Sullivan, Mary Spence and husband Jerry, Osage Beach, Christine Smith and husband Rick, Union, and Amy Schoeberlein, House Springs; six grandchildren, Hailey, Ethan, Kenzie, Ryan, Grayson Strubberg and Ryleigh Hubenthal; one great-grandchild, Emmitt McDaris; other relatives and friends.

Darlene was preceded in death by her father, Richard Westhoelter, and brother, Jeffrey Westhoelter.

A memorial Mass will be held Monday, Nov. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Church, with interment in the church cemetery.

Memorial donations can be made to Masses.

Arrangements are in care of Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis Borgia Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home
1206 Jefferson Street
Washington, MO 63090
(636) 239-6707
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved