A celebration of life for Darlene E. Misener, nee Williamson, 86, Washington, will be at a later date at Life Stream Church, Washington.

A private burial will be held in Union Cemetery.

Mrs. Misener died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

She is survived by three sons, Kent Misener and wife Betty, Washington, Scott Misener and wife Lisa, Warrenton, and Shawn Misener, Oracle, Ariz.; one daughter, Nancy Yarrington and husband Gordon, Sully, Iowa; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



