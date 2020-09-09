Darlene E. Misener, nee Williamson, 86, Washington, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Washington.



Darlene was born March 16, 1934, in Parsons, Kan., to Lester Williamson and wife Myrtle, nee^Barnhart. Darlene received her education in Altamont, Kan., and graduated from Labette County Community High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to Roy Misener Nov. 14, 1952, in Altamont, Kan., and the couple made their home in Parsons, Kan. The marriage was blessed with four children. They moved to Washington in 1971, and then to Union in 2002. Darlene continued her education at Stephens College to become a teacher and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in childhood education in 1986. She worked as an elementary teacher at South Point Elementary School in Washington, until her retirement from the Washington School District. Darlene also sold Mary Kay Cosmetics and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darlene loved her family dearly and enjoyed the opportunities she was afforded to spend time with them and make such wonderful memories. She considered it one of her greatest blessings to witness for her Savior, Jesus Christ.



She is survived by three sons, Kent Misener and wife Betty, Washington, Scott Misener and wife Lisa, Warrenton, and Shawn Misener, Oracle, Ariz.; one daughter, Nancy Yarrington and husband Gordon, Sully, Iowa; eight grandchildren, Tamara Needham (Terry), Chester Misener (Carrie), Amy Yarrington, Tina Witham (Will), Silas Misener, Simon Misener, Kay Light and Nic Misener; eight great-grandchildren, Tanner Needham, Tierney Needham, William "Tell" Bess, Evie, Warren, Karl and Jack Misener; one brother, Billy Williamson and wife Gayle, Sedgwick, Kan.; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.



Darlene was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two brothers, Elmer and Kenneth Williamson; and one sister, Mary Neely.



A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m. at Life Stream Church, Washington, with the Rev. Paul Scheperle officiating. A memorial visitation will be held one hour before the service.



A private burial was held at Union City Cemetery, Union.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family so that gifts can be purchased for the heroes who cared for Darlene while she was a resident at Victorian Place of Washington (checks payable to Kent Misener).



The Misener family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.





