Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
Darrel W. Lucas


1950 - 2020
Darrel W. Lucas Obituary
Darrel William Lucas, 69, House Springs, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Mr. Lucas was born March 19, 1950, in St. Louis, to Albert and Rose, nee Crum, Lucas. Mr. Lucas was preceded in death by his parents.

Mr. Lucas is survived by five children, Debra and husband Jeff Snider, Pacific, Darrel "DJ" and wife Amanda Lucas, Villa Ridge, Tessa and husband Daniel Brown, Sullivan, Ashley Lucas, House Springs, and Denise and husband Sergio Anaya, Manteca, Calif. He also is survived by 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Gavin, Mason, Alexis, Tanner, Landon, Bradan, Charlotte, Jessica and Alicia.

Visitation for Mr. Lucas was held Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment was in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.

The Lucas family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 15, 2020
