Darrel William Lucas, 69, House Springs, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Mr. Lucas was born March 19, 1950, in St. Louis, to Albert and Rose, nee Crum, Lucas. Mr. Lucas was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Lucas is survived by five children, Debra and husband Jeff Snider, Pacific, Darrel "DJ" and wife Amanda Lucas, Villa Ridge, Tessa and husband Daniel Brown, Sullivan, Ashley Lucas, House Springs, and Denise and husband Sergio Anaya, Manteca, Calif. He also is survived by 10 grandchildren, Zachary, Gavin, Mason, Alexis, Tanner, Landon, Bradan, Charlotte, Jessica and Alicia.
Visitation for Mr. Lucas was held Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment was in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
The Lucas family was served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 15, 2020