Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell W. Lucas

Send Flowers
Darrell W. Lucas Obituary
A funeral service for Darrel William Lucas, 69, House Springs, will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Lucas died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Darrel "DJ" Lucas and wife Amanda, Villa Ridge; four daughters, Debra Snider and husband Jeff, Pacific, Tessa Brown and husband Daniel, Sullivan, Denise Anaya and husband Sergio, Manteca, Calif., and Ashley Lucas, House Springs; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Darrell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -