A funeral service for Darrel William Lucas, 69, House Springs, will be Thursday, Feb. 13, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in Brush Creek Cemetery, Gray Summit.
Visitation is Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Lucas died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
He is survived by one son, Darrel "DJ" Lucas and wife Amanda, Villa Ridge; four daughters, Debra Snider and husband Jeff, Pacific, Tessa Brown and husband Daniel, Sullivan, Denise Anaya and husband Sergio, Manteca, Calif., and Ashley Lucas, House Springs; other relatives and many friends.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 11, 2020