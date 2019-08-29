Home

Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
(636) 456-3316
Darrell Polston
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Martin Funeral Home - Warrenton
510 E Booneslick Rd
Warrenton, MO 63383
Darrell W. Polston


1962 - 2019
Darrell W. Polston Obituary
Darrell Wayne Polston, 56, Warrenton, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his home.

Darrell was born Oct. 17, 1962, in Washington, to Gordon Polston and wife Helen, nee Parsons. He worked as a forklift operator for the Coca-Cola Company for several years in Warrenton. Darrell was an outdoorsman, who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed cutting wood and woodworking. Darrell loved playing cards with his family and friends.

He is survived by his parents, Gordon and Helen Polston; one son, Andrew Michael Polston and wife Megan; one grandson, Garrett; special friend, Robin Polston; a large extended family, including aunts, uncles and cousins; other relatives and many friends.

Darrell was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Aug. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m., also at the funeral home.

Burial followed at Warrenton City Cemetery.

Memorials to the , in care of Martin Funeral Home, 510 E. Main St., Warrenton, MO 63383 are preferred.

Online condolences may be made at www.martinfuneral.net.

The family was served by Martin Funeral Home, Warrenton.
Published in The Missourian on Aug. 29, 2019
