Pitman Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1545 Wentzville Pkwy
Wentzville, MO 63385
(636) 327-6600
Darvin D. Lottmann


1934 - 2019
Darvin D. Lottmann Obituary
Darvin Dale Lottmann, 85, Lake Saint Louis, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in St. Charles.

Mr. Lottmann, a carpenter, was born Nov. 26, 1934, in Leslie. He worked in construction as a carpenter for many years. He was a longtime member of St. John United Church of Christ in Cappeln, and was an original "Mr. Fix It!!"^He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by four daughters, Diana Willen and husband Lawrence, St. Charles, Jeanette Petty and husband Robert, O'Fallon, Christina Huddleston, Wentzville, and Victoria Henken, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; one son, James Lottmann, Lake Saint Louis; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Arlene Mincemeyer, Beaufort

He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances (Myers) Lottmann, in 2005; his parents, Walter and Grace Lottmann; and 10 siblings, Opal Pointer, Walter Marvin Lottmann, in infancy, Marvin Lottmann, Melvin Lottmann, Walter Lottmann, Velma Hohenstreet, Elvin Lottmann, Shirley Grob, Arlan Lottmann and Neil Lottmann.

No services will be held.

The Lottmann family was served by Pitman Funeral Home, Wentzville.
Published in The Missourian on Dec. 28, 2019
