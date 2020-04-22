|
Daryl Julius, 72, Union, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020.
Daryl, son of the late William Julius and wife Lucille, nee Brune, was born July 11, 1947, in Union. He attended school in the Union School District and at East Central College. He served in the U.S. Army, from August 1966 to August 1968. He was injured in the Vietnam War, and continued his service in Germany until his honorable discharge. Daryl worked at Chrysler for 30 years, until his retirement in 1992. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Union. Daryl enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises, and trail riding. He also was an avid collector and bargain hunter. He was known as a handyman who could fix anything.
He is survived by his significant other of 24 years, Ann Brautigam; one son, Christopher Julius and wife Michelle, Orlando, Fla.; one daughter, Lori Julius, Union; one grandson, Lucas Julius; four sisters, Caryn Michels, Cape Girardeau, Brenda Burton and husband Dennis, St. Clair, Mae Thurman, Beaufort, and Vickie Smith and husband Mike, Union; two brothers, Kevin Julius and wife Pam, Union, and Britt Julius and wife Chris, Bourbon; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Julius, St. Clair, and Clara Julius, Union; extended family members, Shirley Brautigam, Betty Brautigam, JoAnn Smith and husband Larry, Jerome Brautigam and wife Doris, Rose Mary Brautigam, Lorraine Thompson and husband Gary, and Linda Kasmann and husband Kevin; nieces; nephews; many other family members and friends.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents; four siblings, Barbara Kelley, Terry Julius, Douglas Julius and Dwight Julius; two brothers-in-law, James Kelley and Ron Michels; and extended family members, Leonard Brautigam and Clifford Brautigam.
A memorial service for Daryl will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Diabetes Association are preferred.
The Julius family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 22, 2020