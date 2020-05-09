|
|
April 22, 2020 -
David A. Vilcek, 67, Villa Ridge, passed away peacefully at home in the arms of his beloved wife, Beverly, and grandson, Ian, after a prolonged illness due to cancer.
David was the beloved son of the late Emil and Connie Vilcek; dearest brother of Richard (Cindy) Vilcek, and his late brothers, John and Edward Vilcek; beloved husband of Beverly, nee Rowden; loving father of Mark (Terri) Vilcek and Brian (Heather) Vilcek; loving stepfather to Jeff (Sheri) Jones, Jason (Diana) Jones, Jeremy (Morgan) Jones and Jaime (Genero) Granados; dearest loving grandfather of 18; dearest brother- in-law; uncle; nephew; cousin; and friend to many.
A piece of our hearts left this earth, and our world is now a little smaller. David was an avid model train enthusiast, fisherman and hunter. He was one of those people who made the world a better place.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on May 9, 2020