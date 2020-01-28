|
A memorial service for David "Pete" Buxton, 72, Washington, will be Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church, Washington.
Burial will be private.
Visitation will be Feb. 9, from 2 p.m. until the time of the service, at the church.
Mr. Buxton died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
He is survived by his wife, Laverne Buxton, Washington; two stepdaughters, Susan Gildehaus and husband Kevin, Washington, and Cathy Porter and husband Tom, Eureka; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Jan. 28, 2020