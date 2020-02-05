|
David "Pete" Buxton, 72, Washington, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.
Pete, son of the late Lloyd Buxton and wife Patti, nee Sperry, was born Aug. 3, 1947, in Bonne Terre. Pete received his education at the Missouri Military Academy, and graduated in 1965. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army, from April 1, 1966, to March 31, 1969. He was employed at the Sullivan Bowling Alley and later, Dickey Bub. Pete spent most of his career at Walmart. He was currently employed at Walmart as an assistant manager. He was united in marriage to Laverne Meyer May 10, 1980, in Sullivan, and they made their home in Washington. Pete enjoyed golf, fishing and bowling. He also enjoyed yard work and traveling. Pete's favorite place to be was with his wife and family.
Pete is survived by his wife, Laverne Buxton, Washington; two stepdaughters, Susan Gildehaus and husband Kevin, Washington, and Cathy Porter and husband Tom, Eureka; five grandchildren, Zach (Tiffany) Gildehaus, Levi (Katie) Gildehaus, Tori Gildehaus, Gabrielle and Andrea Porter; one sister, Vicki Politte and husband Kenny, Sullivan; nieces; nephews; other relatives; friends; and his Walmart family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and stepson, William C. Phillips.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. at First Christian Church of Washington.
Burial will be private.
Memorials, in lieu of flowers, may be given to First Christian Church of Washington.
The Buxton family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 5, 2020