A memorial service for David Charles Anderson Jr., 88, Union, will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

Inurnment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

A memorial visitation will be Thursday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.

Mr. Anderson died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Anderson, Union; three sons, David Anderson III and wife Carolyn, Mark Anderson and wife Christine, all of St. Clair, and Adam Anderson and wife Irina, Tomball, Texas; one daughter, Bonnie King and husband Kirk, Vlora, Albania; three stepdaughters, Michelle Mooney and husband Scott, Arnold, Kimberly Larson, Imperial, and Stephanie Stucki, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store