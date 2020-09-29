1/
David C. Anderson Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for David Charles Anderson Jr., 88, Union, will be Thursday, Oct. 1, at 7 p.m. at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Inurnment will be in Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.
A memorial visitation will be Thursday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Anderson died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Anderson, Union; three sons, David Anderson III and wife Carolyn, Mark Anderson and wife Christine, all of St. Clair, and Adam Anderson and wife Irina, Tomball, Texas; one daughter, Bonnie King and husband Kirk, Vlora, Albania; three stepdaughters, Michelle Mooney and husband Scott, Arnold, Kimberly Larson, Imperial, and Stephanie Stucki, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved