David C. Anderson Jr.
1932 - 2020
David Charles Anderson Jr., 88, Union, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, at his home.

David, son of David Charles Anderson and wife Margaret, nee McGregor, was born Sept. 2, 1932, in St. Louis. As a young man he joined the U.S. Air Force, where he made his career for 21 years until his retirement. David received an Accommodation Medal for his crucial work with the B-52 bomber. On April 8, 2015, he was united in marriage to Paula in Branson.

David enjoyed classic cars, as well as collecting them.

He is survived by his wife, Paula Anderson, Union; one daughter, Bonnie King and husband Kirk, Vlora, Albania; three sons, David Anderson III and wife Carolyn, Mark Anderson and wife Christina, all of St. Clair, and Adam Anderson and wife Irina, Tomball, Texas; three stepdaughters, Michelle Mooney and husband Scott, Arnold, Kimberly Larson, Imperial, and Stephanie Stucki, Union; two sisters, Ilene Gable, St. Clair, and Evelyn Klenke and husband Mark, Union; one brother, Donnie Anderson, Rapid City, S.D.; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; other relatives and many friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, David and Margaret Anderson; three sisters, Margaret Dierkes, Mary Johnson and Judy McGuire; and two brothers, Melvin Anderson and Billy Anderson.

A memorial visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Midlawn Funeral Home, Union, with services at 7 p.m.

Inurnment was at Midlawn Memorial Gardens, Union.

Memorial donations to the Franklin County Humane Society are preferred.

Arrangements were by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Midlawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
7280 Highway 47
Union, MO 63084
(636) 583-3722
