David Charles Cox, known to most as Dave, 72, St. Clair, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Washington.
Dave was born May 15, 1947, in Washington, the son of Charles Lee Cox and wife Ethel Mae, nee Reed. On Jan. 30, 1965, he was united in marriage to Charlene Faye Schoeneman, and four children came to bless this union.
Dave was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior. During his working years, he was employed by Daimler Chrysler Corporation, retiring after 39 years of service to the company. He also was a retiree of United Auto Workers Locals 110 and 136, of St. Louis. Dave was truly an outdoorsman at heart and enjoyed hunting, trapping and gigging. Since he retired, his favorite pastime was caring for the family farm and raising cattle. Dave didn't know a stranger, and he and his buddies met each Tuesday morning for "Donut Tuesday." His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy, and he was always there to lend a helping hand or watch the grandkids in whatever event they were in.
Dave is survived by his wife, Charlene Cox, St. Clair; four children, Charles Cox and wife Lynn, Villa Ridge, Wesley Cox and wife Donna, Leslie, Angile Bailey and husband Jason, Luebbering, and Jessi Godfrey and husband John, St. Clair; his mother-in-law, Hazel Schoeneman, St. Clair; one brother, Carl Cox, St. Clair; one stepbrother, Wayne Thurmond, Highland, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; nieces; nephews; great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Cox and Ethel Cox Thurmond; his father-in-law, Robert Schoeneman; four siblings, Loney Cox, known to most as Joe, and infants, Donald, Carlyss and Shirley Cox; one stepbrother, Orris Thurmond; and one brother-in-law, Billy Joe Schoeneman.
A celebration of life will be held from noon to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Franklin County Co-op, 1773 W. Springfield Road, St. Clair, MO 63077, with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m., with the Rev. Wyatt Otten officiating.
Private committal will take place at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Shiloh Children's Christian Ranch, P.O. Box 606, Shelbina, MO 63468. The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 6, 2019