David Charles Messex, 67, St. Clair, departed this life Monday, May 13, 2019, at his home.



David was born May 4, 1952, in Grubville, the son of Edward Frank Messex and wife Dixie Lou, nee Coleman. On May 25, 1973, he was united in marriage to Judith Marie Brown, nee Blake, known to all as Judy, and they were blessed to have three children.



David was a Christian, believing in the Lord as his Savior, and enjoyed visiting Mercy Ministries in St. Clair. He was a meat cutter by trade and had been employed at Maupin Processing Plant in St. Clair for 13 years. After the business closed, he went to work at Walmart in Union. He was still working in the meat department part time and was with them for about 31 years. David was a true family man at heart and was usually surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He loved to cook and barbecue for the family, and many wonderful memories were created. Fishing, hunting for mushrooms and playing bingo were other hobbies. He and Judy enjoyed eating out, going to the show and shopping at Goodwill stores. He liked collecting various ball caps and enjoyed listening to old country music. David's smile and keen sense of humor will never be forgotten and very much missed, just as his "joke of the day"^that he never failed to tell.



David is survived by his wife, Judy Messex, St. Clair; one son, Dean Brown and wife Brenda, St. Clair; two daughters, Tina Woods and husband Aaron, and Julie Brown Messex and husband Jimmie, all of Gerald; three brothers, Jim Messex and wife Sharon, Jadwin, Leroy Messex and wife Ellen, St. Clair, and Bobby Messex, New Haven; five sisters, Judy Faulkner and boyfriend Allen Guenther, Potosi, Sandra Coleman and husband Harrison, Jadwin, Linda Faulkner and husband Dennis, Palata, Fla., Mary Simmons and boyfriend Johnny Johnson, and Diane Messex and boyfriend Rick Parris, all of Potosi; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and -nephews; cousins; and many friends.



He was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Tyler and Sammy Woods; his parents, Edward and Dixie Messex; his grandparents, Frank and Elizabeth Messex, and Al and Annie Coleman; and one brother, Stanley Messex.



Visitation was scheduled from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.



Funeral services will follow at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Carl Duff officiating.



Interment will be in Rock Hill Cemetery, Stanton.



Memorials may be made to the family.



The Messex family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair. Published in The Missourian on May 18, 2019