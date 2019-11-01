Home

Russell Colonial Funeral Home
530 E Springfield Rd
Saint Clair, MO 63077
(636) 629-1100
David Cox

David Cox Obituary
A memorial service for David Cox, 72, St. Clair, will be Sunday, Nov. 17, at 3:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Co-Op, St. Clair.
A private committal will be at a later date.
Visitation will be Nov. 17, from noon until the time of the service, at the Co-Op.
Mr. Cox died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Cox, nee Schoeneman, St. Clair; two sons, Charles Cox and wife Lynn, Villa Ridge, and Wesley Cox and wife Donna, Leslie; two daughters, Angile Bailey and husband Jason, Luebbering, and Jessi Godfrey and husband John, St. Clair; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Russell Colonial Funeral Home, St. Clair.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 1, 2019
