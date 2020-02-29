|
David Emmett Ison, 71, St. Clair, died surrounded by his family and close friends, Tuesday morning, Jan. 28, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. He was the son of the late Emmett Etsel Ison and Catherine (Madden) Ison, and father to the late Daniel Joseph Ison.
David is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rebecca Jane (Watkins) Ison; his children, Julie Ann (Ison) George and husband Paul George, and Darren Edward Ison and wife Cheri (Neaveill) Ison; grandchildren, Dustin, David, Arissa, Caerah, Mackenzie and Meghan; brother, William Ison and wife Sandi; sister, Patricia (Ison) Bauer; many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. David was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend to everyone.
David was born in St. Louis, to Emmett Etsel Ison and Catherine Madden Ison, Jan. 15, 1949. By the age of 16, he had three loves in his life, Becky, music and playing baseball. He studied drafting at Florissant Valley Community College. Not long after the news of his first child, he became a draftsman for Southwestern Bell. No one was surprised when David left SWB and joined Local 75 Carpenters Union, and became a master carpenter, not only because it was hard to imagine him sitting behind a desk all day, but mostly because he built cabinets in his basement on nights and weekends. In retirement, David built several additions to their home: built-in fixtures, an all-season room, skylights, a deck, a treehouse for the grandkids and much more. He loved to fish, and passed it on to his children and grandchildren who will surely think of David every time they cast a reel or tie a lure.
A special thank you to the people at Heartland Hospice Services of Washington and St. Clair Nursing Center for their loving care and support during his final days, and to Memory Home Care Solutions for teaching us how to care for David at home, for as long as we did.
Memorial services for David Ison will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at American Legion Post 218, 1007 East Third St., Washington, MO 63090.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Memory Home Care Solutions, 4389 West Pine Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108.
Published in The Missourian on Feb. 29, 2020