1/
David E. Lynch
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David was born August 17, 1944 in Pike County, Illinois. He was raised and attended school in Pittsfield, IL. He retired from Chrysler Corp. in Fenton, MO, after 38 years of service.

He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen, and is survived by his wife, three children - Quentin, Christina, and Diana, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David may be offered to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or Meals on Wheels in Union, MO.

A private funeral Mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union.

The Lynch family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Missourian on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oltmann Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved