David was born August 17, 1944 in Pike County, Illinois. He was raised and attended school in Pittsfield, IL. He retired from Chrysler Corp. in Fenton, MO, after 38 years of service.



He married his high school sweetheart, Kathleen, and is survived by his wife, three children - Quentin, Christina, and Diana, their spouses, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, many friends and family.



He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of David may be offered to the St. Vincent de Paul Society or Meals on Wheels in Union, MO.



A private funeral Mass was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Union.



The Lynch family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home in Union, MO.





