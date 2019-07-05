|
A funeral service for David Jay Easter, 68, Pacific, will be Saturday, July 6, at 11 a.m. at Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Interment will be in the Pacific City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, July 5, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Easter died Monday, July 1, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Easter, nee Thornhill, Pacific; two daughters, Melanie Hooper and husband Stacey, Pacific, and Amy Easter-Poggas and husband Dan, Gerald; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.
Published in The Missourian on July 5, 2019