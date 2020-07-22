- 1945 - 2020 -



David L. Batson Sr., 74, Union, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020.



David, son of the late Charles Batson and wife Ann, nee Prewett, was born Dec. 27, 1945, in Granite City, Ill. He served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Army. David retired from Ameren in Labadie as an electrician after 41 years.



David was a member of the Franklin County Singles, which he helped create many years ago. He was very proud of his service in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief. The St. Louis Cardinals and the Rams were David's favorite professional teams. He followed Mizzou. David enjoyed acting silly and having fun! A lot of memories were created with all his vacations and traveling. David's family was very important to him. He was a hard worker, loyal, well liked, and cared deeply about others. David touched many lives through his coaching.



Among his survivors are his son, David Batson Jr. and wife Michele, Washington; grandchildren, Zachary and Lynsey Batson; special friend, Linda Minnigerode, Owensville; sister, Cheryl Schortz and husband George, Agoura Hills, Calf.; nephew and great-nephew, Jim and J.D. Krauskopf, both of Stevenson Ranch, Calif.; niece, Linda Schortz, California state; stepsister, Tammy Doty, Granite City, Ill.; special extended family members, Elisa, Joe and Nick Minnigerode, Haley Ryan, Lydia Minnigerode and Lainey Moss; and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; former wife, Sue Batson, nee Ray; and his special extended family member, Caden Moss.



Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington, with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, also at the funeral home. The service will be presided over by Pastor Roth of Zion Lutheran Church of Owensville.



Following the service, interment with full military honors will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Franklin County Honor Flight or Siteman Cancer Center.



The family is being served by Nieburg-Vitt, Miller Funeral Home, Washington.





