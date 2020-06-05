A graveside service for David L. Caldwell, 76, Union, will be Monday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at Union City Cemetery.
Mr. Caldwell died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Union.
He is survived by one sister, Mary Kamper, Union; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Jun. 5, 2020.