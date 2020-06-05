Or Copy this URL to Share

A graveside service for David L. Caldwell, 76, Union, will be Monday, June 8, at 2 p.m. at Union City Cemetery.

Mr. Caldwell died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Union.

He is survived by one sister, Mary Kamper, Union; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Midlawn Funeral Home, Union.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store