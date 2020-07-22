David Michael Pedrotti, 64, Catawissa, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Mr. Pedrotti was born Oct. 25, 1955, to Oliver and Isabel "Mickey," nee Miller, Pedrotti.



In addition to his wife Michele, nee Shepard, Pedrotti, he is survived by two children, Paula K. Pedrotti and Michael W. Pedrotti; three grandchildren, Briana, Logen and Aleigha Pedrotti; and one sister, Lois L. Lemasters and husband Steven F., Pearland, Texas.



Mr. Pedrotti was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Oliver H. Pedrotti and Baby Boy Pedrotti; and two sisters, Margaret M. Harmon and husband Robert L., and Karen E. Pedrotti.



Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store