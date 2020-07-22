1/
David M. Pedrotti
1955 - 2020
David Michael Pedrotti, 64, Catawissa, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Pedrotti was born Oct. 25, 1955, to Oliver and Isabel "Mickey," nee Miller, Pedrotti.

In addition to his wife Michele, nee Shepard, Pedrotti, he is survived by two children, Paula K. Pedrotti and Michael W. Pedrotti; three grandchildren, Briana, Logen and Aleigha Pedrotti; and one sister, Lois L. Lemasters and husband Steven F., Pearland, Texas.

Mr. Pedrotti was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Oliver H. Pedrotti and Baby Boy Pedrotti; and two sisters, Margaret M. Harmon and husband Robert L., and Karen E. Pedrotti.

Arrangements were in care of Bell Funeral Home, Pacific.


Published in The Missourian on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bell Funeral Home
709 W Union St
Pacific, MO 63069
(636) 257-2112
