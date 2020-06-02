A celebration of life for David M. Winkelmeier Jr., 47, Wentzville, will be Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Washington.

Interment will be private.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 4, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.

Mr. Winkelmeier died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Rene, nee Maupin; three sons, Eden, Jax and Jude Winkelmeier; one daughter, Megan Winkelmeier; his parents, David Mark Winkelmeier, Union, and Deborah Johnson and significant other Clifford Hyde, O'Fallon; other relatives and many friends.

The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Washington.



