David Martin
A funeral service for David Martin, 34, Union, will be Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Burial will follow in Union City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Martin died Sunday, June 7, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Eric and Sheryl, nee Sachs, Martin, Union; his sister, Christina King and husband Aaron, High Ridge; other relatives and many friends.
The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
