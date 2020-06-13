David N. Martin
1985 - 2020
David Neal Martin, 34, Union, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.

David, son of Eric Martin and wife Sheryl, nee Sachs, was born Nov. 8, 1985, in St. Louis. He attended Washington High School. David made his home in Washington, and later moved to Union, in 2005. He worked as a sales clerk at Mobile on the Run in Union.

He is survived by his parents, Eric and Sheryl Martin, Union; one sister, Christina King and husband Aaron, High Ridge; two uncles, Brian Martin, St. Louis, and George Sachs and wife Nancy, Union; many other family members and friends.

David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Mary Martin, and Ed and Juanita Sachs.

A funeral service was held Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.

Burial followed in Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Union.

The Martin family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.


Published in The Missourian on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
JUN
12
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Oltmann Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Oltmann Funeral Home
103 North Church Street
Union, MO 63064
(636) 583-2525
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

