David Neal Martin, 34, Union, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020.



David, son of Eric Martin and wife Sheryl, nee Sachs, was born Nov. 8, 1985, in St. Louis. He attended Washington High School. David made his home in Washington, and later moved to Union, in 2005. He worked as a sales clerk at Mobile on the Run in Union.



He is survived by his parents, Eric and Sheryl Martin, Union; one sister, Christina King and husband Aaron, High Ridge; two uncles, Brian Martin, St. Louis, and George Sachs and wife Nancy, Union; many other family members and friends.



David was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ed and Mary Martin, and Ed and Juanita Sachs.



A funeral service was held Friday, June 12, at 2 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.



Burial followed in Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery, Union.



The Martin family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.





