1946 - 2020
David O. Wood Obituary
David Oscar Wood, 73, Villa Ridge, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.

David, son of the late George Wood and wife Bonnie, nee Thomas, was born Nov. 22, 1946, in Vincennes, Ind. David graduated from Lincoln High School in Vincennes, Ind., and earned an associate degree in electronics. He married Beverly Jean Heuby May 15, 1966, in Vincennes, Ind., and the couple moved to Franklin County in 1970. David operated D.O.W. Sign Company for 20 years, and later worked for the St. Louis Group as a business broker.

He is survived by his daughter, Kristina Tiehes and husband Larry, Pacific; two grandchildren, Brooke and Garrett; and special friend, Margaret Mocabee.

David was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly, in 2007; his parents; one brother, Craig Wood; and one sister, Lilly Robins.

Funeral services will be held at a later date.

The Wood family was served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union.
Published in The Missourian on Apr. 18, 2020
