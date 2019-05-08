May 1, 2019 -



David Ray Holdinghausen passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in the ICU at BarnesJewish, after a strong and courageous journey that began Nov. 29, 2018, with the removal of a sarcoma. What an inspirational message he was sending to all of us - "Always treasure the small things in life."^



Dave was the son of the late William "Bill"^ and Dorothy, nee Stackley, Holdinghausen and grew up in Crystal City. He was united in marriage to Betty Rose, nee Burlage, June 8, 1974, at Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum, and they made their home in Villa Ridge, where they were blessed with four children. Dave was a teacher for eight years; three years at Lonedell R-14, and five years at Pacific Junior High. He also coached the Pacific High School girls basketball and boys baseball teams. Dave was employed with New York Life Insurance Company since June 2, 1982. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Villa Ridge since 1977, and he taught religion class there for 25 years. He also was a member and officer of the Pacific Kiwanis and involved with PYA in Pacific for many years. Dave loved God; he had a strong faith and was accepting of God's will. He loved and adored his wife, children and grandchildren with all his heart, body and soul. Dave's special saying to Betty was, "You are the love of my life,"^ to which she would always respond, "You are my everything."^



Dave had many interests, but being outdoors was where his heart was; whether it be yardwork, grilling burgers or steaks, or just watching the many different weather conditions Missouri has to offer. He also thoroughly enjoyed watching football and Cardinals baseball, as he always wore his red Cardinals cap. His super friendly personality and his very well-known ear- to-ear smile will forever be remembered and missed. We love you Dave, Daddy, Dad, Daddio, Pops, Papa, Papa Dave and Papa Haus. Roses Need Rays Forever.



Dave was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Terry Lee Holdinghausen.



He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty Rose, and four children, Karmen Holdinghausen Kuznitz and husband Jeff, Thadd Holdinghausen and wife Adrienne, Megan Hamilton and husband Bob, and Josh Holdinghausen and wife Stephanie. He also is survived by 11 grandchildren, Hayleigh, Breanna, Tyler, Zachary, Gwendolyn, Piper, Charlotte, Lucy, Robert, Jack and Alec; one brother, John Holdinghausen and wife Cindy; and countless others who Dave made an impact on during his lifetime.



Visitation for 67-year-old, David Holdinghausen will be held Wednesday, May 8, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Oltmann Funeral Home, Union, with a rosary service at 7 p.m.



Funeral services will be celebrated Thursday, May 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, Villa Ridge.



Internment will be private at a later date.



Memorials to STL Youth Sports Outreach are preferred.



Sweet Dreams Forever.



The family is being served by Oltmann Funeral Home, Union. Published in The Missourian on May 8, 2019